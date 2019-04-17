× Santa Monica Police Raising Funds for Family of Fellow Officer Who Drowned

Mourning the unexpected death of their fellow officer, Santa Monica police on Wednesday announced a fundraising campaign to help his family.

Rashad Riley died in a drowning accident in Kauai, leaving behind a wife and three children, according to the Santa Monica Police Officers’ Association. He was 40.

Riley served with the Santa Monica Police Department in the past three years, mentoring young people as part of the Santa Monica Police Explorer and Santa Monica Police Activities League programs. He also worked with the department’s Homeless Liaison Program.

“With an infectious and genuine smile, he always demonstrated compassion and empathy when interacting with the community,” said a statement from the SMPOA.

Riley will “truly be missed by his SMPD family, all those who served the City of Santa Monica along with him, and all community members he so deeply touched,” the group said

Those who wish to make a donation to his family can visit a GoFundMe page set up by SMPOA or contact its office at poa@smgov.net or 310-393-1003.

The entire Santa Monica Police family joins the Police Officers Association in mourning the loss of Officer Rashad Riley. On April 12, 2019, Officer Riley passed away in a tragic drowning accident. He leaves behind his loving wife, as well as three beautiful children. pic.twitter.com/OiVA8GOFJe — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) April 17, 2019