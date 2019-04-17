× U.S. Flag Design Staying on Laguna Beach Police Cars After City Council Vote

The Laguna Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to keep an American flag design on its police cars.

The vote came after days of national debate about the design for the police vehicles, one that some local officials believed got out of hand.

At least 200 people packed the council chamber, where police officers guarded the doors. Many in attendance wore combinations of red, white and blue. Some donned veterans or American Legion hats. A couple wore “Make America Great Again” caps.

One woman burst into the national anthem, and most of the crowd joined her in song. Several people recited poems.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

We are excited to announce this is our official…Official Police Car. 🚓 #lagunabeach #police pic.twitter.com/SCHzaw6Mn0 — Laguna Beach Police (@LagunaBeachPD) April 17, 2019