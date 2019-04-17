Video Shows Screaming Woman Fleeing Attacker Before Being Stabbed During Violent Lake Forest Rampage; Suspect ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrowing surveillance video released Wednesday captured a woman screaming for her life while running from a man with a knife moments before she was repeatedly stabbed during a violent rampage in Lake Forest.

The incident was part of a series of chaotic events that began around 5 p.m. Tuesday when a man -- identified as 25-year-old James Carlos Melendrez of Anaheim -- became involved in a physical altercation near the Salvation Army on Rockfield Boulevard, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Melendrez fled to a nearby apartment on Ridge Route Drive, where he entered a unit occupied by two people, one of whom chased him out, authorities said.

The suspect then allegedly broke into the stabbing victim's home on Danby Avenue by smashing a back window, a sheriff's news release stated.

The woman was inside the house with two teenagers at the time. She ran from the residence down Danby in an effort to lure the suspect out of the home and away from the juveniles.

The man armed himself with a knife and pursued her outside, deputies said.

Part of the chase was captured on a home security camera. In the footage, the woman can be seen running down the street repeatedly yelling for help.

"He wants to kill me!" she can be heard screaming as the man following closely behind. "He wants to kill me! Help!"

A short distance away, on adjacent Mullin Road, the suspect caught up to the woman and allegedly began stabbing her multiple times with the knife, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The brutal assault ended when multiple occupants of a BMW stopped their vehicle and came to the victim's aid. But the suspect began chasing them before allegedly carjacking the BMW, the release read.

He sped out of the neighborhood, at time driving erratically on the wrong side of the road, deputies said.

The suspect is accused of being involved in two hit-and-run crashes, included one that left a female pedestrian in her 50s injured.

After a collision with another car a short time later, the suspect got out of the vehicle and allegedly tried to break into nearby homes. When that failed, deputies said he unsuccessfully tried to carjack multiple vehicles.

Melendrez was arrested after a cyclist used pepper spray on him, according to the release. The suspect was taken into custody about nine minutes after the first incident was reported.

"He was either crazy as the day was long or he was on something, because he was just smiling the whole time, like he was having a good time," Daniel Alexander told KTLA. "I've never experienced anything like that in my entire life. It's a very, very frightening experience."

Both women who were injured in the rampage were hospitalized in critical condition, but are expected to survive.

Melendrez has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking and attempted carjacking, according to the Sheriff's Department. He is being held on $2 million bail.