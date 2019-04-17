Tents with solar panels and Wi-Fi have popped up in Whittier, much to the chagrin of some residents who are outraged that they are being offered for rent. Chris Wolfe reports from Whittier for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 17, 2019.
Whittier Residents Angered After Tents for Rent Pop up in City
