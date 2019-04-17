Whittier Residents Angered After Tents for Rent Pop up in City

Posted 3:10 PM, April 17, 2019, by

Tents with solar panels and Wi-Fi have popped up in Whittier, much to the chagrin of some residents who are outraged that they are being offered for rent. Chris Wolfe reports from Whittier for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 17, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.