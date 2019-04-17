Woman Says She Accidentally Started Fire That Scorched Multi-Unit Residence in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman said she may have started a fire that burned a multi-unit residence in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The house fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of 83rd Street and McKinley Avenue.

Video from the scene showed a first-floor unit fully engulfed in flames.

At one point, a camera man at the scene was trying to find out if anyone was still inside the building.

“Nobody’s up there? Everybody’s safe? Everybody’s out?”, he could be heard saying.

One woman, who spoke on camera, said she may have started the fire while trying to brighten up a dark area inside the home.

The woman apparently tried to use a match or a lighter so she could see better and said the fire was started accidentally.

Fire officials have not announced an official cause for the fire.

A witness said firefighters put out the flames in about 10 minutes.

No injuries were immediately reported.