3 Killed in Shooting at Glendale Home; Homicide Investigation Underway

Police are trying to determine who killed three men whose bodies were found at a Glendale home early Thursday morning.

Authorities received a call about 12:17 a.m. reporting multiple shots fired in the 1300 block of Columbia Drive, Glendale Police Department Sgt. Dan Suttles said.

Officers arrived to find the garage door of the home open and a man in his 20s down in the driveway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Suttles said.

Inside the home, officers found two more bodies. These victims were also described as men in their 20s.

“Apparently there was some gunfire and now we have three deceased people,” Suttles said.

Investigators have launched a homicide investigation and do not believe the shooting was part of a murder-suicide.

Police have no suspect description and no witnesses who saw the shooting, Suttles said.

“It’s very, very rare to have three individuals killed at one time and no witnesses,” he said. Suttles described the neighborhood as a “small residential area.”

Investigators do not believe there was an immediate threat to the public.

“We think this is something that is isolated to this residence,” he said.

A motive for the shooting was unknown.