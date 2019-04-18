× Fiery Airplane Crash Reported at Fullerton Airport

A plane crashed and exploded into flames at the Fullerton Municipal Airport on Thursday, officials said.

The incident was first reported just after 7:50 p.m. at the airport, 4011 W Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton Police Department officials said.

Initial reports were that the twin-engine plane had become engulfed in fire, police said.

The Beechcraft Duke crashed during takeoff from Runway 24, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Footage of the scene posted to social media showed intense flames rising up from the tarmac.

It was unclear how many people were on board, police said.

FAA records show the airplane was registered to a company based in Helena, Montana and had a valid flight status.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

Looks like an airplane crashed at Fullerton airport, may have been during taxi. This is moments after @SoCalSafety1st pic.twitter.com/JTusigEuQq — Matt Borgelt (@mattcyborgelt) April 19, 2019