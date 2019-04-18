Authorities ID Naked Man Killed During Alleged Knife Attack at Palmdale McDonald’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed by a security guard after he allegedly crashed a car into a building, stripping naked and stabbed an 88-year-old man at a fast-food restaurant over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified him as 29-year-old Clayton Prejean, according to records on the agency's website posted on Thursday.

A cause of death was immediately released pending an exam of the body.

The incident that resulted in Prejean's death began shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday when the man drove into a Carl's Jr. restaurant in the 2500 block of East Avenue S, officials and witnesses said.

He got out of the vehicle, crossed the 2400 block of East Avenue S and began taking off his clothes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man then entered the McDonald's where he allegedly stabbed an 88-year-old man who was eating with his grandson, said sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean.

Prejean left the restaurant and was confronted by an armed security guard, who shot him once in the chest after allegedly being attacked by the suspect, according to the Sheriff's Department.

"(He) apparently started stabbing several patrons," said Juan Paiz, who owns the involved security company, Paiz Patrol. "At that point, security approached him. He tried to stab a security officer and the security officer defended himself by firing his service weapon."

Paiz spoke with KTLA after the incident on Sunday, saying he was still gathering information about what had transpired.

After being shot, Prejean was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 88-year-old man was also hospitalized in stable condition. The security guard was not hurt.

A knife was recovered at the scene, according to Deputy Tracey Koerner.