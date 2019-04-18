Authorities Looking for Hesperia Man Suspected of Fatally Shooting 25-Year-Old Father at Party in Bellflower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old father at a house party in Bellflower, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Marco Anthony Garay, 30, of Hesperia, is suspected of shooting Oscar Ruiz of Lynwood several times outside a home on the 17100 block of Downey Avenue at around 12:35 a.m. Jan. 20, officials said.

Deputies arrived to find the Ruiz suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Ruiz had arrived at the party with others to pick up a female friend that was involved in an altercation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Charles Calderaro said at a Tuesday news conference.

When they called her to come out, a group of party-goers followed her out of the house and “a second altercation ensued and Oscar was also attacked," Calderaro said.

"During that altercation, the suspect produced a handgun and fired several rounds, striking Oscar," Calderaro added.

The suspect then fled on foot and Ruiz fell to the ground.

“He was truly an innocent victim in this case,” Calderaro said. "He was trying to diffuse the situation.”

There were other suspects who were arrested in connection to the case, authorities said.

Detectives searched for Garay in various counties across Southern California, but he remained at large as of Thursday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said they are seeking the public’s help finding the suspect. A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information was asked to call Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives at 323-890-5500.