Authorities Searching for 15-Year-Old Girl Believed to Be With Mother, Man Wanted in Connection to Killing in Carson

Authorities were searching Thursday for a 15-year-old girl believed to be with her mother and a man who are wanted in connection to a killing in the city of Carson, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Roman Cerratos, 39, and Maricela Mercado, 40, are suspects in the fatal stabbing of a man who was found dead in a car on the 400 block of East Carson Plaza Drive, the Sheriff’s Department said.

They are both considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

An Amber alert was issued Wednesday night for Alora Benitez, who was last seen leaving with the suspects in a white 2013 four-door BMW at around 9 a.m. in Torrance. The BMW has a Nevada license plate that reads “MARIMAR” but it may have been removed and replaced with an unknown paper plate, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Alora is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities described Cerratos as a Hispanic male, standing at about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 210 pounds. He is bald and brown eyes.

Mercado is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.