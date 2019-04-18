Bay Area Grandmother Arrested on Suspicion of Homicide Days After Her 3-Year-Old Grandson Was Found Unresponsive

A Bay Area grandmother has been arrested on suspicion of homicide days after her 3-year-old grandson was found unresponsive, authorities said.

Milpitas police responded to a home about 4:45 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about an unresponsive child.

An officer and firefighters tried lifesaving measures on the boy. He was rushed to a hospital, where he eventually died, police reported.

Though it is unclear how the boy died, the incident was ruled a homicide.

A warrant was obtained for the boy’s grandmother, Foos Abdi Hashi, 77, and she was arrested in San Jose on Wednesday.

No further details about what led up to the boys death have been released.