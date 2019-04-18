Bicyclist Killed in Sun Valley Hit-and-Run

Police are hunting for a red Dodge in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left a bicyclist dead in Sun Valley late Thursday, officials said.

The collision took place about 8:35 p.m. on San Fernando Road, just west of Penrose Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Paramedics pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene, he said.

The hit-and-run vehicle was initially described only as a red Dodge, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said.

No further details were available.

The city offers a standing $50,000 reward for information that leads to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in fatal hit-and-run collisions.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

