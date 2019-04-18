Author, Mom and Toy Expert Meredith Sinclair joined us live with Easter basket ideas with cool toys from Spin Master. For more info on Meredith and her parenting book “Well Played” you can go to her website. For more info on all the cool toys we featured in the segment, you can go to Spin Master.
Easter Basket Gift Ideas for Kids From Spin Master With Author and Toy Expert Meredith Sinclair
