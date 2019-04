Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifeguards has a busy afternoon when powerful rip currents grabbed hold of five swimmers at Dockweiler State Beach in Playa Del Rey on Sunday, officials said.

Three of the patients were unresponsive when pulled from the water, officials said.

A man and woman were hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. Two more women were also hospitalized, while the fifth patient declined further treatment.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 18, 2019.