Former Brentwood Teacher Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Having Unlawful Sex With Student 

A former teacher at the elite Brentwood School pleaded no contest to having unlawful sex with a student and was sentenced to three years in prison, officials announced Thursday.

Aimee Palmitessa, 47, entered her plea to three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse in connection with the incidents that occurred in the summer of 2017, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Palmitessa worked at the private school for about nine years and the then 16-year-old victim had been a student in one of her classes. The victim told authorities that he and Palmitessa had sex and she was arrested on August 18, 2017.

The victim sued the school the following year alleging that officials acted negligently and allowed the former teacher to abuse and batter the teen, the Los Angeles Times reported. Palmitessa, apparently had a reputation for inappropriate conduct with students.

According to the lawsuit, the school allowed Palmitessa to groom the 11th-grader before subjecting him to repeated sexual acts on the campus, a hotel and both of their homes.

The status of the lawsuit is unclear.