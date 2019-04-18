Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Brewers at 5 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Thursday Broadcast Schedule

Man Wounded in Nipsey Hussle Shooting to Be Released From Jail: Attorney

Posted 5:55 PM, April 18, 2019, by
People mourn Nipsey Hussle outside his Hyde Park store The Marathon Clothing on April 1, 2019, the day after the rapper was fatally shot there. (Credit: David McNew / Getty Image)

People mourn Nipsey Hussle outside his Hyde Park store The Marathon Clothing on April 1, 2019, the day after the rapper was fatally shot there. (Credit: David McNew / Getty Image)

One of two other men who was shot next to Nipsey Hussle on March 31 outside the rapper’s clothing shop is expected to be released from detention, his attorney said Thursday.

Kerry Lathan, 56, was taken to Men’s Central Jail on a parole violation last week.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesman could not say how Lathan violated his parole, but parolees often are barred from fraternizing with known felons or gang members as a condition of their release. Hussle was known to be affiliated with the Rollin’ 60s set of the Crips street gang in South L.A.

State prison officials could not immediately confirm they planned to release Lathan.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.