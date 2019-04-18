× Man Wounded in Nipsey Hussle Shooting to Be Released From Jail: Attorney

One of two other men who was shot next to Nipsey Hussle on March 31 outside the rapper’s clothing shop is expected to be released from detention, his attorney said Thursday.

Kerry Lathan, 56, was taken to Men’s Central Jail on a parole violation last week.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesman could not say how Lathan violated his parole, but parolees often are barred from fraternizing with known felons or gang members as a condition of their release. Hussle was known to be affiliated with the Rollin’ 60s set of the Crips street gang in South L.A.

State prison officials could not immediately confirm they planned to release Lathan.

