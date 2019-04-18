Mountain Lion Tranquilized After Being Found Taking Catnap in Pasadena Backyard

A mountain lion was safely removed Thursday after it was found resting under a tree in the backyard of a Pasadena home two miles from the foothills.

Although the city sometimes sees bears amble over from the Angeles National Forest, there have been no reports in recent history of a big cat in the city.

“Generally, coming down to Pasadena that far is a little unusual,” said Lt. Max Dahlstein of the Pasadena Police Department.

Police received the call just before 5 p.m., and authorities with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived at the scene near the 1600 block of Fiske Avenue shortly thereafter to remove the animal, Dahlstein said.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the mountain lion had been euthanized. This post has been updated.