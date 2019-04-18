× O.C. Baby Dies From Whooping Cough, Marking 1st Death From Disease in California This Year

California health officials say a baby has died from whooping cough — the first such infant death in the state since 2018.

The Department of Public Health says Thursday that the child was from Orange County, but didn’t provide any other details.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory ailment that can spread through coughing.

Dr. Karen Smith, director of the state health department, urges expectant mothers to get a whooping cough booster shot.

Parents are urged to immunize babies as soon as possible.

The whooping cough death is the first confirmed fatality since last July, when an infant in San Bernardino passed away after contracting the illness.

Prior to that, there hadn’t been a death from pertussis in the state since 2016, when two fatal cases were reported, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The illness leads to between 50 and 200 infant hospitalizations annually in California, the agency reported last year.