Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Hollywood; Driver Sought

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Hollywood Thursday morning.

The crash was reported just after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Sunset Boulevard and North Detroit Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Cervantes said.

The victim was described only as a man in his 50s. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid to the victim, Cervantes said.

No description of the driver or the vehicle was immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the LAPD’s Hollywood Station at 213-972-2971.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.