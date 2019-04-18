Pelosi, Schumer Want Mueller to Publicly Testify Before Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, outraged over the Trump administration’s rollout of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, called on Thursday for Mueller to publicly testify before Congress.

“Attorney General Barr’s regrettably partisan handling of the Mueller report, including his slanted March 24th summary letter, his irresponsible testimony before Congress last week, and his indefensible plan to spin the report in a press conference later this morning — hours before he allows the public or Congress to see it — have resulted in a crisis of confidence in his independence and impartiality,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement Thursday morning.

Democrats have slammed what they say are orchestrated attempts by the Trump administration to control the narrative surrounding the report’s release.

Barr is expected Thursday to release a redacted version of Mueller’s report detailing the findings of the special counsel investigation. But before the report is first released to Congress, the attorney general will hold a press conference, and President Donald Trump has suggested he may hold a press conference of his own.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that there had been numerous conversations between the White House and the Justice Department ahead of the release of the Mueller report.