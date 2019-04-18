The News Director’s Office: “Do Not Be Fresh” With Christina Pascucci

KTLA reporter Christina Pascucci explains how she lives her life by leading with gratitude. She opens up about some of challenging experiences from early in her career, and how she overcame them. Christina also shares stories from her world travels, and talks about meeting the Dalai Lama. Christina also finds out some little-known facts about Jason and Bobby, and Bobby shares why he remembers the first time meeting Christina because of the unique lunch item she ordered.

Episode quote

“In a person’s career, if you’re process-oriented and not totally outcome-oriented, then you’re more likely to be success. I often say ‘pursue excellence, ignore success.’ Success is a by-product of excellence.” -Deepak Chopra

