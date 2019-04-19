× 1 of 3 Men Found Dead in Glendale Home Identified; Homicide Investigation Continues

One of three men found dead in a Glendale home Thursday has been identified as the homicide investigation continues, officials said.

Deandre Tyronne Sims, 26, was one of the men found after reports of gunfire in the 1300 block of Columbia Drive early Thursday.

Responding officers from the Glendale Police Department found the garage door of the home open and a man dead in the driveway. Two more bodies were discovered inside the home, police said.

The other two victims have not been identified, but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said one of them is in his 30s and the other is in his 40s.

Neighbors told KTLA the homeowner, who lived there for years and often had his children stay over, is one of the victims.

It is unclear where Sims was found, and while multiple shots were heard, authorities have not said how the men died. Police do not believe, however, that the incident was a murder-suicide. Investigators said they do not believe there was an immediate threat to the public after the bodies were discovered.

The motive remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident or the victims can call Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.

34.142508 -118.255075