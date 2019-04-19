× 19-Year-Old Killed in Suspected DUI Traffic Collision Involving 3 Vehicles in Torrance

A teenager suspected of driving while intoxicated struck and killed a pedestrian before crashing into two other vehicles in Torrance Thursday night, the Torrance Police Department said.

A 16-year-old girl driving a Toyota Highlander was traveling south on Hawthorne Boulevard at around 8:40 p.m. when she ran a red light and struck a 19-year-old man who was standing on the pedestrian island separating the right-turn lane, police said.

After striking the pedestrian, the Toyota then crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Sepulveda and Hawthorne Boulevards, Torrance Police said.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Authorities did not identify the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

Officers suspected the girl of driving while under the influence of narcotics or alcohol and arrested her at the scene, Torrance Police said.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

The intersection was closed for more than six hours while investigators worked, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.