After Separation at Border Months Ago, Some Families Tearfully Reunite

The Honduran cattle herder rubbed his hands nervously, perched on the edge of his seat in the baggage claim area of San Diego International Airport, scanning the crowd.

Suddenly, a curly-haired teenager caught his eye.

“That’s my son,” he said, his mouth widening into a grin as he launched himself toward an embrace that had been nearly a year in the making.

“Don’t cry,” he whispered as he hugged the boy, who had surpassed him in height since the two were apprehended last May by U.S. immigration agents. Redin, 39, and his 16-year-old son, also named Redin, were split up that same night. A month later, the father was deported back to Honduras and the boy was shuttled to a youth detention facility in Texas.

