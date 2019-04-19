Watch Live: The Turpin Parents are in Court for Their Sentencing in the Perris Child Torture Case

After Separation at Border Months Ago, Some Families Tearfully Reunite

A Border patrol unit and a Mexican federal police guard stop near the U.S.-Mexico border fence in Calexico, California. (Credit: GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images)

The Honduran cattle herder rubbed his hands nervously, perched on the edge of his seat in the baggage claim area of San Diego International Airport, scanning the crowd.

Suddenly, a curly-haired teenager caught his eye.

“That’s my son,” he said, his mouth widening into a grin as he launched himself toward an embrace that had been nearly a year in the making.

“Don’t cry,” he whispered as he hugged the boy, who had surpassed him in height since the two were apprehended last May by U.S. immigration agents. Redin, 39, and his 16-year-old son, also named Redin, were split up that same night. A month later, the father was deported back to Honduras and the boy was shuttled to a youth detention facility in Texas.

