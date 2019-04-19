Attack at Long Beach Bar Caught on Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police have begun an investigation after a man was caught on camera punching a woman at a bar in Long Beach.

The woman said the incident began with a series of vulgar comments from the man.

Surveillance video shows the man shoving the woman, when punching her in the face as an employee of the business tries to intervene.

The woman fell to the ground. She told KTLA she suffered a fractured nose.

No arrest have been made.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 19, 2019.