Attack at Long Beach Bar Caught on Video

Posted 11:42 PM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:43PM, April 19, 2019

Police have begun an investigation after a man was caught on camera punching a woman at a bar in Long Beach.

The woman said the incident began with a series of vulgar comments from the man.

A woman said she suffered a broken nose after being punched by a man at a bar in Long Beach on April 16, 2019. (Credit: Courtesy)

Surveillance video shows the man shoving the woman, when punching her in the face as an employee of the business tries to intervene.

The woman fell to the ground. She told KTLA she suffered a fractured nose.

No arrest have been made.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 19, 2019.

