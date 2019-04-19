Watch Live: The Turpin Parents are in Court for Their Sentencing in the Perris Child Torture Case

Bobcat Collared 1 Day Before Woolsey Fire Gives Birth to 4 Kittens

Posted 9:53 AM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16AM, April 19, 2019

Wildlife officials say a young bobcat captured, collared and released a day before a massive, deadly wildfire has given birth to four kittens.

Officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said Friday that biologists recently found the bobcat’s den in dense vegetation in a large residential backyard in Thousand Oaks.

While their mother was away, the biologists weighed, measured and tagged one male and three female kittens.

Their mother, B-362, was tagged the day before the start of last year’s Woolsey Fire, which destroyed 1,600 structures and left three people dead.

Biologist Joanne Moriarty says in a statement that it’s been a stressful time for wildlife, “but we’re happy to see her thriving despite the challenges.”

“This cat first had to deal with her habitat getting completely burned in the fire and then finding a new home in an unburned area,” Moriarty said. “She chose a den in thick brush where she could keep her kittens safe.”

Another female bobcat being studied by researchers has remained in the burn area but hasn’t reproduced.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.