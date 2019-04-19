Bobcat Collared 1 Day Before Woolsey Fire Gives Birth to 4 Kittens

Wildlife officials say a young bobcat captured, collared and released a day before a massive, deadly wildfire has given birth to four kittens.

Officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said Friday that biologists recently found the bobcat’s den in dense vegetation in a large residential backyard in Thousand Oaks.

While their mother was away, the biologists weighed, measured and tagged one male and three female kittens.

Their mother, B-362, was tagged the day before the start of last year’s Woolsey Fire, which destroyed 1,600 structures and left three people dead.

Biologist Joanne Moriarty says in a statement that it’s been a stressful time for wildlife, “but we’re happy to see her thriving despite the challenges.”

“This cat first had to deal with her habitat getting completely burned in the fire and then finding a new home in an unburned area,” Moriarty said. “She chose a den in thick brush where she could keep her kittens safe.”

Another female bobcat being studied by researchers has remained in the burn area but hasn’t reproduced.