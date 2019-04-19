Brothers of Agoura Hills Man Who Died in Woolsey Fire Sue SoCal Edison

Three brothers of a 73-year-old man who died in last year’s Woolsey fire are suing Southern California Edison, blaming the utility for their sibling’s death.

The men — Ernest, Charles and Robert deCiutiis — are alleging negligence and wrongful death after their brother, Alfred deCiutiis, died alone in the massive November blaze.

Alfred deCiutiis, a retired oncologist, died of “effects of thermal injuries,” according to the coroner’s office. His body was found when a cadaver dog was sent in to search his burned-out home.

According to the lawsuit, a family member spoke with DeCiutiis by cellphone Nov. 9 — the day after the Woolsey fire started — and complained that his house had become cold after the power had been shut off. He didn’t know why it was taking so long to restore.

