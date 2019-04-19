Burglars Target Pomona Youth Center for 2nd Time This Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the second time this month, a youth and family center in Pomona has fallen victim to burglars.

Thieves have made off with items including computers, musical equipment and other valuables during the break-ins, which took place early this month and last week.

Police said they suspect the same group of five suspects was behind both burglaries. The value of the loss and damage at the facility, which hosts after-school programs, has been estimated at $25,000.

"This is not an adult place. This is for kids. And I don't know why people would do that," club member Eli Duran said.

For more information on the club, or to make a donation, visit theclubpomona.org.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 19, 2019.