California Cooking Podcast: From the Marine Corps to the Kitchen with Chef Mike Williams of Margot

On this episode of the podcast, Jessica is hanging out at the newest, most gorgeous rooftop restaurant in Los Angeles: Margot. Located in Culver City, Margot’s California chic design, breathtaking views of LA, and delicious food are creating quite the buzz.

The chef at the helm of the kitchen is Mike Williams. Chef Mike’s story starts with him serving in the Marine Corps in Iraq right after 9/11. When he got back to the states, he decided to get into culinary world. He opens up about how military life has helped him run a kitchen. He shared the best piece of advice he has for young chefs, and also reveals the hardest part of running a restaurant.