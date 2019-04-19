Cooking With Vera: Eggcado Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This recipe is perfect for left over Easter eggs! It's a delicious twist to the classic mayo salad. The avocado, lemon and hot sauce add a touch of tang and spice.

This is vegetarian friendly on toast or crackers and is great on Keto if you have it on lettuce wraps, endive or baby romaine boats, or as a dip for cucumbers and peppers.

The best part about it is, you’ve already done all the cooking, and there are only a few ingredients to chop or dice.

Enjoy it and remember if you have a recipe for me, email to dayside@ktla.com. If you recipe is selected you’ll get a Cooking With Vera apron.

Here's the recipe:

4 large hard-boiled eggs

1 ripe avocado

1/4 cup of plain greek yogurt

2 tbsp sour cream

juice of 1/2 lemon

1 green onion finely chopped

1 tbsp parsley

1 stalk of celery finely chopped

1 tsp hot sauce

salt and pepper to taste

chopped walnuts to garnish

Combine all ingredients, serve on garlic toast, lettuce wrap or as a sandwich.