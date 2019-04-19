× Dana Point Bank Robbery Suspect Found Dead After Standoff in Rancho Santa Margarita

A suspect in a Dana Point bank robbery was found dead in a vehicle at the end of a SWAT standoff after leading deputies on a pursuit to Rancho Santa Margarita, officials said.

The standoff was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at Avenida De Las Banderas and Avenida Empresa, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

A SWAT team responded to the scene and tried to communicate with the suspect, police said via social media.

Authorities announced the suspect was found dead inside a vehicle about 45 minutes later, and there was no continued threat to the community.

No further details were immediately available.

#OCSDPIO Suspect is deceased inside of vehicle. Investigation is ongoing but no further threat to the community. More info to follow. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) April 20, 2019

SWAT on scene attempting to make contact with suspect. pic.twitter.com/uQAEDrniv7 — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) April 20, 2019