Dozens Detained at Illegal Casino Operating in Pomona, Police Say

Dozens of people were detained Thursday when authorities searched an illegal casino operating in Pomona, police said.

Authorities obtained a warrant following an investigation into gambling at the location in the 3100 block of North Garey Avenue, according to a news release from the Pomona Police Department.

While serving the warrant, officers encountered 30 people at the business. Once everyone was safely detained, investigators said they located an active casino equipped with various gaming devices.

Police also found more than $5,000 at the location, which they say was a hangout for several gang members.

Another alleged casino was shut down by authorities in Santa Ana just 10 days ago.

Police detained 21 people on April 9 after raiding a cyber café that investigators said was being used for illegal gambling.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Police Department at 909-620-2085. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.