Ex-LAPD Officer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl in Torrance

A former Los Angeles Police Department officer who admitted to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in her bedroom in Torrance was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison, officials said.

The sentencing comes two weeks after 52-year-old Kenneth Collard pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd act upon a child as part of a deal negotiated with prosecutors, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Collard had initially faced two additional counts that included sexual penetration by foreign object. Both were apparently dropped.

If convicted on all four original counts, he could have faced a maximum of 32 years in prison.

Collard was still employed as an LAPD officer at the time of the attack, which took place on April 4, 2018.

The defendant was staying at friend’s home in Torrance when he went into the victim’s bedroom in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted her, according to a DA’s news release.

Collard was charged after an investigation that included forensic evidence, according to the Torrance Police Department.

He resigned from LAPD not long after the charges were field.

Collard’s plea “closes a disturbing chapter for this Department,” read a statement emailed to KTLA on April 5. “When any individual harms a child it is tragic, but when an officer betrays the trust of the residents he or she has sworn to protect it is unforgivable. Collard tarnished the badge that we all wear and the Department remains committed to building faith in our professionalism and integrity.”