× Father Arrested on Suspicion of Assaulting, Seriously Injuring Infant Son in Downtown Los Angeles

A father suspected of beating and seriously injuring his infant son was arrested in downtown Los Angeles on attempted murder charges, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

The suspect, Michael Freeman, 29, was involved in a domestic dispute with his child’s mother when he grabbed the 9-month-old boy from her arms and ran into a vacant apartment on the 800 block of South Hill Street, according to authorities.

Police responded to reports of domestic violence and arrived at the apartment to find “the suspect physically assaulting the infant,” LAPD said.

Officers used “less-lethal force” to subdue the man and transported the child to a nearby hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

It is unclear what kind of injuries the infant suffered.

The father was being held on $1,000,000 bail, according to public arrest records.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Abused Child Unit at 213-486-0570.

No further information was immediately available.