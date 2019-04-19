Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca Likely Headed to Prison After Being Denied New Appeal

Ex-Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca is seen outside the L.A. federal courthouse after he was convicted of obstruction of justice and other charges. A judge denied Baca's request to be free on bond while he appeals his conviction. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

An appeals court will not reconsider its decision to uphold the conviction of former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca, all but extinguishing the chances the once-towering law enforcement figure had to avoid prison.

Baca, 76, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, was sentenced in 2017 to three years behind bars after a jury found he oversaw a plan to interfere with an FBI investigation into abuses in county jails and later lied to prosecutors about his role.

Earlier this year, a panel of judges from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the convictionhad been fair and legally sound, rejecting claims by Baca’s lawyers that decisions by the judge in the case had prejudiced the jury against the former sheriff.

On Friday, the panel issued an order denying Baca’s requests for another hearing or a new hearing in front of the entire 9th Circuit.

