Fullerton Fiery Plane Crash Victim Identified as 48-Year-Old Utah Man

Authorities identified a 48-year-old Utah man as the pilot who was killed in a fiery plane crash in Fullerton Thursday night, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

Robert Kenner Ellis was taking off at around 7:50 p.m. at the Fullerton Municipal Airport on 4011 W Commonwealth Ave when the Beechcraft Duke crashed near Runway 24 and burst into flames, according to Fullerton Police Department officials.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The aircraft had just been gassed up and was traveling about 15 feet above ground at about 80 mph when it suddenly veered to the left and plowed into the ground, according to Fullerton fire officials.

"The aircraft rolled to the left and caught fire," Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.

The plane was headed to Heber City Municipal Airport in Utah, Gregor added.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available.