Gun Violence Walkout Planned at John Burroughs H.S. in Burbank

Students and faculty at a Burbank high school are planning to walk out Friday to bring attention to ongoing issues involving gun violence.

The walkout is scheduled to take place at 12:06 p.m. at John Burroughs High School on West Clark Avenue.

Students and staff participating in the Students Against Gun Violence walkout will head to the school’s football field, where they will be greeted by Rep. Adam Schiff.

Schiff plans to deliver remarks on “the need for common-sense gun safety reform,” a news release from the U.S. House of Representatives stated.

The Burbank Unified School District superintendent and the school’s principal will also attend the event.