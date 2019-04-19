Watch Live: The Turpin Parents are in Court for Their Sentencing in the Perris Child Torture Case

Gun Violence Walkout Planned at John Burroughs H.S. in Burbank

Posted 8:37 AM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:19AM, April 19, 2019
John Burroughs High School is seen in this Google Maps image.

Students and faculty at a Burbank high school are planning to walk out Friday to bring attention to ongoing issues involving gun violence.

The walkout is scheduled to take place at 12:06 p.m. at John Burroughs High School on West Clark Avenue.

Students and staff participating in the Students Against Gun Violence walkout will head to the school’s football field, where they will be greeted by Rep. Adam Schiff.

Schiff plans to deliver remarks on “the need for common-sense gun safety reform,” a news release from the U.S. House of Representatives stated.

The Burbank Unified School District superintendent and the school’s principal will also attend the event.

