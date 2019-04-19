Imperial County Government Website Down After Ryuk Malware Hacking, Ransom Demands

The Imperial County Administration Center in El Centro (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

The Imperial County government website system has been down for six days due to an outside hack.

According to a document obtained by The Times, a Ryuk ransomware note appeared online following the incident. It warned that the system network had been penetrated and demanded payment in bitcoin.

“No system is safe,” the message concluded. The Times was unable to reach county officials to comment on the ransomware message, which was provided to the newspaper by a source who did not want to be identified. But on Friday, county officials confirmed that Ryuk was responsible.

“Imperial County has not and will not pay any form of ransom to any parties involved, now or in the future,” District 4 Supervisor and Chairman of the Board Ryan Kelley said in a statement.

