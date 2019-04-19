Jessica Makes Hash Brown Nests, a Perfect Recipe for Easter Brunch

It's Easter weekend, and Jessica wanted to make something that feels springy and is good for a Sunday brunch.
Her recipe for hash brown nests is easy to make, easy to eat and looks cute on an Easter table.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 30.
Jessica’s Hash Brown Nests
Ingredients:
- 1 bag of refrigerated hash browns
- 1 package of smoked salmon
- 1 container of crème fraiche
- chives
- salt
- olive oil
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Take a muffin tin and drizzle each cup with olive oil.
- Fill up each cup in the muffin tin with refrigerated hash browns and add a pinch of salt to each cup.
- Take a shot glass and use the bottom to make an indentation in the middle of each cup to shape them into nests.
- Add a drizzle of olive oil to each cup on top of hash browns.
- Cook hash brown nests in oven for 30 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy.
- Once cooled, take the nests out of the muffin tin.
- Place nests on platter and stuff them with smoked salmon, a dollop of crème fraîche and chopped chives.