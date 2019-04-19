× Man and Woman Charged With Murder in Deadly Santa Ana Shooting

Prosecutors filed murder charges Thursday against a man and woman in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Santa Ana last year, officials said.

Santa Ana gang member Vincent Alcaraz, 47, and gang associate Dorsa Pourhajir, 21, each face a count of murder, Santa Ana police said in a written statement.

The charges stem from the Nov. 5, 2018, shooting of 20-year-old Victor Palomera, which took place shortly after 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Ramona Drive, officials said.

Few details were initially available, police said at the time of the shooting. But the investigation continued.

Police ultimately identified Alcaraz and Pourhajir as suspects in the killing, according to the police statement. They were arrested in December on unrelated charges prior to the filing of the murder case on Thursday, officials said.

33.715927 -117.878192