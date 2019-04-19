× Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Grand Terrace Skating Rink Owner

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Grand Terrace skating rink owner who was found dead inside his business last month, authorities announced Friday.

Tre’elle Potts, 25, of Moreno Valley, was arrested and charged with the murder of Ryan Harsany, 43. He faces special allegations of arson causing bodily injury and that he used a firearm, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office. He pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared in court Friday.

About 1:50 a.m. March 16, San Bernardino County deputies responded to a silent robbery alarm at Cal Skate Grand Terrace. Deputies were met with smoke coming from the business and eventually found the victim unconscious inside along with a fire.

Harsany was taken to a hospital, where authorities determined he had been shot multiple times. He died shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The motive behind the crime remains unclear and no additional details about the suspect have been released.

Harsany, who was a resident of Brawley, was described as a happy man who loved helping others.

“Ryan brought joy to everyone he touched and was always giving to the community,” the victim’s brother-in-law, Michael Guymon posted on Facebook. “Words don’t and can’t capture how hard this is on everyone in the family as well as the people Ryan employed. We are all in a state of disbelief.”