× Man in Custody After Allegedly Threatening Officers, Then Leading Them on Pursuit in South L.A.

A man is in custody after allegedly threatening police officers and then leading them on a pursuit that ended in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday morning.

The incident began when the unidentified man walked into a police station and threatened officers, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

The nature of the threat the man made at the police station was not immediately released.

The man then fled the area in a vehicle with police initiating a pursuit.

The chase ended near the intersection of East 77th Street and South Avalon Boulevard, but the man did not immediately exit his vehicle.

After a brief standoff, the man got out of the car and surrendered to officers without further incident.