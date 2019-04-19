Missing 14-Year-Old Boy’s Body Found Buried in Shallow Grave on Ohio Farm

Posted 2:52 PM, April 19, 2019, by

Authorities say the body of a 14-year-old boy reported missing Sunday has been found in a shallow grave on a northeast Ohio farm.

Jonathon Minard is seen in a photo released by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Jonathon Minard is seen in a photo released by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

The Carroll County sheriff, prosecutor and coroner didn't provide any details at a news conference Friday afternoon about how Jonathon Minard died, or whether there were suspects in his death. Investigators found his body Friday morning at a Washington Township farm, roughly 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

Jonathon was last seen Saturday at a New Harrisburg farm where he helps milk cows at a farm owned by a friend's father. Investigators were told Jonathon complained about a toothache and said he'd call his mother at the friend's house to pick him up.

Sheriff Dale Williams said earlier this week the mother didn't receive a call.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.