× Children Shackled by Parents in Perris Torture Case Speak in Court

Several children of a Perris couple convicted of torturing them for years gave emotional statements at their parents’ sentencing Friday.

Louise Turpin wept and David Turpin wiped his eyes as the children spoke, with one of them saying: “My parents took my whole life from me but now I’m taking my life back.”

Some of the other children said they still love their parents. One asked for a lighter sentence because “they believed everything they did was to protect us.”

It’s the first time the children have spoken publicly since the arrest of their parents, David and Louise Turpin. They have the right to address the court to say how they’ve been impacted by the abuse.

The Turpins were sentenced to spend at least 25 years in prison. They pleaded guilty in February to torture and other abuse that was uncovered when their 17-year-old daughter jumped out a window and called 911.