Police ID Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood

Officials on Friday identified the pedestrian killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking in Hollywood the day before.

Andrew Mallard, 56, was walking south on Formosa Avenue when a vehicle traveling east on Sunset Boulevard fatally struck him around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Footage from the scene showed Mallard’s body wound up in the middle of Sunset Boulevard, just east of the Bossa Nova restaurant.

The driver who hit him didn’t stop to render aid, and instead continued heading east down Sunset, investigators said.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect vehicle.

As with all hit-and-run crashes, the city is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD’s traffic detectives at 213-473-0234.