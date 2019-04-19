San Clemente Cancer Survivor Realizes Dream of Playing College Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just over two years after beginning a series of 13 surgeries to remove a tumor removed from his brain, a 19-year-old senior from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano realized a dream this week to play football at the college level.

Zach Round has had to re-learn to walk, write and even tie his shoes as a result of the tumor, which was discovered by chance after he suffered an injury in a mountain biking crash in January of 2017.

He rejoined his high schools football team, and now, he's ready to pursue his academic and athletic ambitions at St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.

More information is available online at tumorwarrior67.com.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 19, 2019.