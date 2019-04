It’s New Music Friday! This week’s guest was Indie-pop singer-songwriter Skela, who recently released her visual album Project 10—a series of 10 songs and 10 accompanying videos she wrote, produced, and directed herself.

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on April 19, 2019.