× State Ends 4-Year Investigation Into O.C. Jail Snitch Scandal

State prosecutors have closed an investigation into the unconstitutional use of informants in Orange County’s jails, ending a key probe into a scandal that rocked the law enforcement community, an attorney involved in a related case said Friday.

The revelation came during a hearing in a Fullerton courtroom to argue a motion alleging potential discovery violations related to the informant scandal. Deputy Atty. Gen. Darren Shaffer said the four-year investigation was at an end, with no prosecutions or punishments against deputies, according to Orange County Assistant Public Defender Scott Sanders.

Sanders was in court seeking records related to the attorney general’s investigation into the informant case.

The scandal, which also sparked a federal investigation, was first uncovered by Sanders during the trial of Scott Dekraai, a retired tugboat captain who killed eight people inside a Seal Beach salon in 2011, the county’s worst mass shooting.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.