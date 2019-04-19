Suspect Arrested in Santa Ana Mobile Home Arson

A man wanted in connection to an arson at a mobile home was arrested Friday, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Ruben Valadez Garcia, 44, was arrested after someone that had seen him in a police social media post spotted him, and alerted authorities.

On Thursday around 8:45 a.m., first responders were called to a fire at the Gabel Estates Mobile Home Park in the 4800 block of West First Street in Santa Ana.

Crews were able to put out the fire, and investigators were able to determine the cause was arson.

Investigators reviewed video footage and saw a suspect walk up to the home and light two large bushes on fire along the home’s west side. The fire spread, causing extensive damage.

Two residents inside were able to escape unharmed.

Police identified the suspect as Garcia and asked for the public’s help in locating him through social media.

One day later, police received a tip from someone who saw the post and had spotted Garcia walking in the 700 block of South Harbor Boulevard. Responding officers found him nearby and took him into custody without incident.