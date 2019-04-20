Australian Man, Who Spent 12 Years in Prison After Wrongful Conviction, Dies in Hollywood Hit-and-Run Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police continued their search Saturday for the driver who kept going on Sunset Boulevard after fatally striking an Australian man who had served more than a decade in prison for a wrongful murder conviction.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, just a couple of blocks away from North La Brea Avenue, according to LAPD.

The victim, 56-year-old Andrew Mallard, was heading south on Formosa Avenue when a driver traveling east on Sunset Boulevard hit him, police said.

Surveillance video obtained by Nine News in Australia shows Mallard crossing the street and looking toward a silver sedan moments before it slammed into him.

The motorist did not stop to help Mallard and continued driving east, LAPD said. Bystanders surrounded Mallard's body as he lay apparently unconscious in the middle of Sunset Boulevard, footage shows.

Mallard spent 12 years behind bars in Australia after being wrongfully convicted in the 1994 killing of a jewelry shop owner in Perth, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. A review of the case led to his exoneration in 2005, and the government subsequently paid him $3.25 million, according to the paper.

A documentary titled "Saving Andrew Mallard" recounted efforts by his family and lawyer to prove his innocence.

Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle involved, but they're offering up to $25,000 for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Tipsters can contact LAPD’s traffic detectives at 213-473-0234.

34.092809 -118.328661